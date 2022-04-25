Jacquemus

Le Chiquito Noeud Leather Shoulder Bag

$1120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Jacquemus' cult 'Le Chiquito' bags are never in stock for long, so you won't want to leave this one lingering in your wish list. Made from smooth leather, it has a structured shape, an artfully twisted handle, and a longer shoulder strap. Match any jewelry to the gold designer lettering. Size & Fit This item’s measurements are: Depth: 7cm / 2.8in Length: 18cm / 7.1in Height: 13.5cm / 5.3in Width: 18cm / 7.1in Details & Care Light-green leather (Cow) Snap-fastening front flap Comes with dust bag Weighs approximately 1.6lbs/ 0.7kg Made in Spain