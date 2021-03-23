Jacquemus

Le Chiquito Mini Bag

$550.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

Jacquemus Le Chiquito mini bag What can you fit in this Chiquito mini bag? Jacquemus defies usual proportions and challenges the norm to offer an accessory that's more than a regular bag. Is it a body ornament. Featuring a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap, a round top handle, a foldover top with snap closure, a front logo plaque, gold-tone hardware and an internal logo patch. Made in Italy Composition outer: Leather 100% Designer Style ID: 201BA02201 Wearing Model is 5 ft 9 in wearing size OS