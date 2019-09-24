Chanel

Le Blanc De Chanel Multi-use Illuminating Base

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Chanel

PRODUCT An ingenious, oil-free, multi-tasking foundation base that illuminates and evens the complexion while minimizing the appearance of pores. Adds subtle contour and radiance to the face. COMPOSITION A unique blend of powders provides a smooth, even, flawless finish. Witch Hazel and Licorice Extract prime skin for makeup by minimizing the appearance of pores and evening skin tone. HOW TO APPLY Starting at the center of the face in a downward sweeping motion, apply LE BLANC DE CHANEL to the forehead, cheeks, nose and chin with a combination of fingers, Foundation Brush #6 or a sponge. Can be worn alone, under foundation or on top for a fresh, radiant result.