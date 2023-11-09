Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
AERE
‘le Bisou Perle’ Bag
$915.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Iconic
Need a few alternatives?
AERE
'le Bisou Perle' Bag
BUY
$915.00
The Iconic
Mansur Gavriel
Candy Hobo Bag
BUY
$695.00
Mansur Gavriel
Mansur Gavriel
Candy Maxi Hobo
BUY
$895.00
Mansur Gavriel
FP Movement
Quilted Carryall
BUY
£68.00
Free People
More from AERE
AERE
'le Bisou Perle' Bag
BUY
$915.00
The Iconic
AERE
Organic Cotton Back Lace Up Maxi Dress
BUY
$119.00
$170.00
The Iconic
AERE
Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
BUY
$140.00
The Iconic
AERE
Linen Shirred Waist Midi Dress
BUY
$170.00
The Iconic
More from Shoulder Bags
AERE
'le Bisou Perle' Bag
BUY
$915.00
The Iconic
Mansur Gavriel
Candy Hobo Bag
BUY
$695.00
Mansur Gavriel
Mansur Gavriel
Candy Maxi Hobo
BUY
$895.00
Mansur Gavriel
FP Movement
Quilted Carryall
BUY
£68.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted