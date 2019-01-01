When you run out of dry shampoo. This is an unlined knit beret made from 100% recycled fibers from post-consumer jeans. Le Beret Francais is a 100% made in France label by some of the most dedicated people in the French beret industry, keen to keep the artisan way of Barnaise beret making alive. The company aims to ensure the beret is revived as the ultimate French fashion statement. All materials and pieces are conceived, designed and produced exclusively in France. Being at the forefront of environmental production, Le Beret Francais developed an Eco-beret, made completely of recycled materials: wool, synthetics, cotton and silk.