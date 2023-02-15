Hay

Lbm Table Lamp

In creating the LBM Table Lamp (2022), designer Moisés Hernandez was inspired by architect Luis Barragán’s innovative use of geometry and light. Just as the walls in Barragán’s architecture cast shadows to create depth, the LBM Lamp uses folded sheet steel to create a similar interplay of light and color. Bulb (included): LED 8W 2800K. CE Approved. Made in China. Innovative geometric table lamp available in a range of colors. In-line step dimmer. Moveable magnet on back for cord management. Constructed from vertical sheet steel with a lightly textured powder coating. Equally appealing both when in use and switched off. Integrated LED light source with an approximate lifespan of 25,000 hours.