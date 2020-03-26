Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Nordstrom
Lazy Days Faux Fur Throw Blanket
$99.00
$59.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Lazy Days Faux Fur Throw Blanket
Need a few alternatives?
Brooklinen
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
$219.00
$208.93
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Buffy
The Buffy Cloud
$130.00
from
Buffy
BUY
Gravity
Gravity Blanket
$189.00
from
Gravity Blankets
BUY
Bearaby
The Napper
$249.00
from
Bearaby
BUY
More from Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Annie Leather Crossbody Bag
$99.00
$59.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Pebbled Leather Shoulder Bag
$129.00
$58.05
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Faux Leather Leggings
$69.00
$41.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nordstrom
Puffer Slipper
$29.95
$7.48
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Parachute Home
Cloud Cotton Robe
$99.00
from
Parachute
BUY
Danielle Kroll Anthropologie
Zodiac Bar Soap
$9.00
$4.46
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Riley Home
Hooded Waffle Robe
$109.00
$92.43
from
Riley Home
BUY
Brooklinen
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
$219.00
$208.93
from
Brooklinen
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted