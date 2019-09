Cowshed

Lazy Cow 2 In 1 Rich Shampoo & Conditioner

£18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cowshed

Whether you're short on time or simply can't be bothered to use a separate shampoo and conditioner, our Lazy Cow 2-in-1 will get your hair clean in record time. A natural, nourishing blend of ingredients including Vitamins C and E, Wheat Protein and Organic Argan will help strengthen hair, leaving it shinier, softer and easier to detangle - all without weighing it down.