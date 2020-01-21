YanYan

Laza Bell Bottom In Red Boucle

$295.00

DESCRIPTION Birdseye jacquard bell bottom, made of boucle and technical polyester. Slim fit with bell bottom leg opening. Fabric has stretch. The artwork here is inspired by traditional "百子圖" (drawing of a hundred children). This kind of illustration celebrates happiness, prosperity and peace. Yarn spun in Japan. Garment knitted in China. Yarn content is 54% Wool 32% Polyester 14% Nylon. Dry clean only. Do not hang. FIT COMMENTS Slim fit with bell bottom. Full length. Model is size S, wearing size S. Model is 5ft 8; measurements are 31”-25”-34.5”. GARMENT (SIZE X-SMALL) MEASUREMENTS WAIST CIRCUMFERENCE: 25" OUTSEAM: 39-1/4" INSEAM: 29" GARMENT (SIZE SMALL) MEASUREMENTS WAIST CIRCUMFERENCE: 27" OUTSEAM: 40" INSEAM: 29-1/2" GARMENT (SIZE MEDIUM) MEASUREMENTS WAIST CIRCUMFERENCE: 29" OUTSEAM: 40-3/4" INSEAM: 30"