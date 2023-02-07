United States
Love Bonito
Layla Oversized Faux Fur Coat
$106.90
At Love Bonito
#LBFestive Collection: Kelly Mi Li A Fall Winter Collection. An ultra cosy take on the classic silhouette. Made from plushy faux fur, this midi coat features an oversized silhouette with a classic double breasted front with a notch lapel collared neckline. Finished off with a double button front closure. Comes with a back slit, functional front and inner pockets. Model Sabrina is 172 cm tall, a UK6/8, wears Size S. SKU# CW0050 Lining Fully Lined Pockets Functional Side, Functional Inner Sheerness