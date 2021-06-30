Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Layla Sleep
Layla Memory Foam Mattress (queen)
$1099.00
$949.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Layla Sleep
It's a copper mattress, It's a cooling mattress, It's a dream in a box.
Need a few alternatives?
Brooklinen
Luxe Hardcore Set
BUY
$242.25
$285.00
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Down Pillow
BUY
$58.65
$69.00
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Scenic Beach Towel
BUY
$67.50
$75.00
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Luxe Core Sheet Set
BUY
$148.75
$175.00
Brooklinen
More from Layla Sleep
Layla Sleep
Memory Foam Topper
BUY
$299.00
$349.00
Layla Sleep
Layla Sleep
Layla Memory Foam Mattress
BUY
$949.00
$1099.00
Layla Sleep
Layla Sleep
Bamboo Sheets
BUY
$145.00
$195.00
Layla Sleep
Layla Sleep
Weighted Blanket
BUY
$129.00
$159.00
Layla Sleep
More from Bed & Bath
Brooklinen
Luxe Hardcore Set
BUY
$242.25
$285.00
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Down Pillow
BUY
$58.65
$69.00
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Scenic Beach Towel
BUY
$67.50
$75.00
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
Luxe Core Sheet Set
BUY
$148.75
$175.00
Brooklinen
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted