Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Sézane
Layla Dress
$240.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sézane
Need a few alternatives?
Lulus
Prime Poise Abstract Satin Halter Maxi Dress
BUY
$98.00
Lulus
Reformation
Anaiis Silk Dress
BUY
$398.00
Reformation
Bec & Bridge
Pink Ren Split Maxi Dress
BUY
$330.00
SSENSE
Quince
100% Washable Silk Strapless Midi Dress
BUY
$119.90
Quince
More from Sézane
Sézane
Constance Low Sandals
BUY
£175.00
Sézane
Sézane
Constance Low Sandals
BUY
$230.00
Sézane
Sézane
Dorothy Dress
BUY
$195.00
Sézane
Sézane
Tomboy Shirt
BUY
$120.00
Sézane
More from Dresses
Vince Camuto
Plus Size Printed Long Sleeve Belted Dress
BUY
$96.99
$139.00
Nordstrom
Madewell
Floral Print V-neck Cupro Blend Midi Dress
BUY
$89.99
$138.00
Nordstrom
Rails
Westwood Sleeveless Denim Dress
BUY
$179.99
$268.00
Nordstrom
BDG
Azealia Button Front Cotton Minidress
BUY
$41.99
$64.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted