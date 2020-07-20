Aaryah

Layla Beaded Mask Chain

At Aaryah

This new beaded mask chain is multifunctional and can be used as a mask accessory, a necklace or a sunglass chain; it’s you who chooses how this best serves you. The SHAARI BEADED MASK CHAIN piece features the natural stone Amethyst. We've selected each stone for its distinct properties and meanings. Amethyst is known for being a protector stone. Each order comes with a pair of sunglass loops. -- Sizes: Best for Masks with thin to medium size straps. S/M: 28 Inches M/L: 32 Inches -- Composition: Included: 1 LAYLA BEADED MASK CHAIN + 1 PAIR OF SILICONE LOOPS Model in image is wearing a size S/M Lightweight Natural Amethyst Color variances may occur in stones as they are completely natural stones Non-Medical Grade. Not intended for clinical or medical use. Mask not included. *Excluded from any promotions. Imported. AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY