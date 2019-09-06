Layflat Weekly Planner In Navy Shapes

£18.00

Buy Now Review It

At

Layflat Weekly Planner featuring our Shapes print in Navy. We've designed our Weekly Planner with undated pages, so you can make a start at anytime during the year. They’re made with our signature layflat binding and feature 52 undated weekly spreads, each minimally styled with columns for to-do lists, room for evening plans as well as free space for notes. The embossed cover ensures it's flexible, so will fit comfortably into any pocket or bag. Each planner comes partnered with a two-year calendar insert making it easy to keep track of the date. Thoughtfully made in the UK by a family run bindery using FSC paper stocks. Printed with vegetable based inks 52 undated weekly spreads 12 ruled pages for your notes 2019/2020 calendar insert 300gsm embossed paper cover Made with FSC certified paper stock Made in the UK 148 x 210 mm (A5) View the entire Layflat Notebook collection here *Sent carefully packed in a padded carton. See our delivery section for further information.