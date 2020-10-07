Erin Condren

Layers Lifeplanner™

• 7" X 9" • 12 month or 15 month, choose your start month • Sturdy laminate cover • Wet erasable • Interior pages Mohawk 80# text weight • Plated aluminum coil • Made in USA Layout Features: • Mini months • Monthly quotes • Monthly notes and productivity pages • Dated monthly, weekly spreads • Additional notes in the back • Contacts page Includes: • 4 sticker sheets • 1 Keep it together folder • Snap-in ruler • Planner storage box