United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
The Little Market
Layered Tassel Earrings
$38.00
At Amazon Handmade
Make a statement with these tassel earrings. Move with ease with handmade layered earrings. Each purchase empowers artisans at Penh Lenh in Cambodia. Materials: 14kt gold-fill earwire and gold-plated brass cone, Cambodian thread tassels Metal Care instructions: Use warm water & mild soap to clean, air dry and store in a soft, cloth bag As with all handmade items, some variations can occur Please note that all earrings are final sale and cannot be exchanged, refunded, or returned.