Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
allegra k
Layered Chiffon Mini Dress
$30.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Sweetly romantic, this feminine floral-print dress is finished with a flared skirt and detailed with just-right ruffles and smocking.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
GUESS
Cold-shoulder Lace Bodycon Dress
$128.00
from
Macy's
BUY
e.l.f
Hello Hydration! Day Cream
C$16.80
from
Target
BUY
Olay
Sun Face Sunscreen Serum And Shine Control - Spf 35
C$28.00
from
Target
BUY
Shea Moisture
Coconut Custard Wash N’ Go Curl Revival Oil
C$14.00
from
Target
BUY
More from allegra k
allegra k
Tie Neck Ruffle Dot Dress
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
allegra k
Retro Print Shirt Dress
$27.99
from
Amazon
BUY
allegra k
Collared Gathered Waist Mini Dress
$26.99
from
Amazon
BUY
allegra k
Lace Insert Maxi Skirt
$27.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Dresses
Free People
Sequined Micro Mini Dress
$49.99
$29.97
from
eBay
BUY
Ulla Johnson
Claudine Dress
$645.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Batsheva
Western Dress Red Grape
$475.00
from
Antidote+
BUY
Topshop
Belted Pinafore Dress
£29.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted