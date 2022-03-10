DK Active

Lay-up Crop

$79.95

Buy Now Review It

At DK Active

Feel strong and confident in our bold crop, the Lay-Up. It’s high-performance material and construction makes it comfortable and secure enough to wear for any high intensity workout. The thick straps and slight compression fit will keep you in place and aid in muscular recovery post practice. Rainy is wearing a size small. She usually wears size AU8, is 176cm (5’9”) tall, with an 81cm (32C) bust, 64cm (25”) waist and 88cm (34.5”) hips. Fabric Composition: 65% Revive Regenerated Nylon 35% Elastane High support Removable padding for a customised fit UPF 50+ properties to protect you during outdoor adventures Advanced moisture wicking and quick dry properties Mindfully manufactured in Australia (Ethically and Environmentally responsible)