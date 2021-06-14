Lay-n-Go

MULTIFUNCTIONAL, PRACTICAL – Raised outside lip keeps items from rolling away; Zippered storage pocket for special/small items; Elastic holders keeps items organized; Handle for hanging; Great as women’s cosmetic bag or electronic accessories, toiletries, toy organizer STYLISH, DURABLE, WASHABLE – Quilted stitching design is stylish and supple; Made from water repellent polyester for easy wipe-up or machine washing; 20-inch diameter; Comes with bonus bag pouch QUICK ACCESS TO YOUR THINGS – Opens up quickly and flat for easy packing/unpacking; See all your items at once; No dumping or digging in your makeup pouch; Pull the drawstring to quickly close; GREAT TIME SAVER as traveling makeup bag TRAVEL FRIENDLY – Does not take up a lot of space; Fits everywhere and hangs easily; Lay-flat design protects your items from touching foreign surfaces; Ideal as women’s travel makeup bag for trips, gym, and workplace; Scrunch closing design with drawstring makes it easy to close and great go bag GREAT GIFT – Suitable for friends, family, men/women, bridesmaids, birthdays, holidays, college gift, and more; SEND IT DIRECTLY to your special someone with wrapping (extra charge) and message included through Amazon