Freedom Mastery

Law Of Attraction Life Planner

$29.95

Buy Now Review It

Imagine a life planner that will help you plan every part of your life: It helps you handle the big questions, like finding your life purpose. Then, in a few easy steps, it guides you with crafting a vision, setting big goals, and creating a step-by-step plan to guarantee you will reach your goals. Next, and this is a key area most people miss, this planner makes sure you stay motivated every day. It shows you the easy way of creating a strategy to keep you focused and driven. You can set priorities for your goals and keep a schedule for appointments, as well as for creating positive habits. The habit building process designed into the planner leads you through the same process NASA used for reprogramming astronauts, proving that it will definitely work for you! This will help you reprogram your mind for success, and eliminating any obstacles holding you back. You will feel yourself being focused and applying the law of attraction for making the universe deliver the life of your dreams - quickly, naturally, and joyously What is all inside this planner: Law of Attraction Roadmap: 8 steps to design your dream life Awareness and Self-discovery Guide Craft Your Vision & Mission Statement Guide Annual Goal Setting Guide Out-foldble Vision Board Strategy & Planning Guide Reprogram Your Mind & Unlock Your True Potential Create Your Life Statement Create a New Supportive Story Feel Good Guide - Energy Tuning for Faster Manifestation Chunk Bigger Goals in Smaller Goals (mind mapping) Weekly Planning Overview (56 weeks) Monthly Overview, Goals and Priorities (12 months) Undated Planner Monthly Reflection Page (12 months) Calendar for 2018,2019,2020,2021 100 gsm Thick Paper (+265pages) B5 Size PU Vegan Friendly Leather Soft CoverBack PocketEco-Friendly FSC Certified