Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Bath & Body Works
Lavender & Vanilla Sleep Tight Gift Set
$21.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Bath & Body Works
Lavender essential oil & vanilla absolute help calm feelings of stress so you can sleep better.
Featured in 1 story
11 Bath & Body Works Gift Sets For Nostalgics
by
Erika Stalder
Need a few alternatives?
Palmer's
Palmer's Body And Face Lotion For Men
$5.29
from
Target
BUY
Susanne Kaufmann
Rose Oil
$73.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Vaseline
Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Non-greasy Lotion With Pure Cocoa Butter
$4.33
from
Drugstore.com
BUY
Amlactin
Alpha-hydroxy Therapy Moisturizing Body Lotion
$20.79
from
CVS
BUY
More from Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works
Blueberry Maple Pancakes Single Wick Candle
$14.50
$5.95
from
Bath & Body Works
BUY
Bath & Body Works
Leaves Single Wick Candle
$14.50
$5.95
from
Bath & Body Works
BUY
Bath & Body Works
Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin Single Wick Candle
$14.50
$5.95
from
Bath & Body Works
BUY
Bath & Body Works
Peppered Suede 3-wick Candle
$24.50
from
Bath & Body Works
BUY
More from Body Care
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
More from Skin Care
Skin Care
Sunday Riley's Latest Launch Is Going To Be Your Fall Skin MVP
Sunday Riley stans may swear by Good Genes, the brand's top-selling potion that delivers brighter skin thanks to powerful AHAs, or the retinol-infused
by
Karina Hoshikawa
Beauty
8 Genius Latina Beauty Hacks That
Everyone
Should Know
The world could learn a thing or two from the Latinx community, a culture that prides itself on feel-good music, delicious food, and badass leaders
by
Thatiana Diaz
Skin Care
Summer Fridays Just Dropped A New Product — & It's Not Wrapp...
When you strike gold on the first try — like Summer Fridays co-founders Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland did when they released the Jet Lag Mask
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted