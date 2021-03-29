United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
public goods
Lavender & Vanilla Scented Candle
$5.95
At public goods
Our delicately scented lavender & vanilla candles are designed to elevate your space, not overpower it. With a calming, therapeutic blend that promotes wellness and relaxation, our candles are hand-poured in small batches and finished with notes of vanilla, fir needles and tonka bean. We've packaged our lavender & vanilla candle in a minimally designed, resealable glass jar so it's easy to keep debris and dust out and ideal for travel.