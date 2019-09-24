St. Ives

Lavender Scent Face Mist

$5.99

Here at St. Ives, we believe that glow starts from within, and spreads to the skin! Your skincare routine is only as strong as your self-care- that’s why we created St. Ives mood-enhancing facial mists. Spritz a little OHMMM… with St. Ives mood-enhancing face spray, made with 100% natural hydrators. (We know, right?!) Mood-enhancing and moisturizing, St. Ives facial spray is the skincare step you can’t miss! How do you want to feel today? Zen'd out! Clear away stress with a spritz of this hydrating face mist, with notes of lavender. Why we <3 lavender: rumor has it that you can enjoy lavender forever-ever by drying it out – #LTR! Go from “OH NO” to “OHMMM…” with one spritz! Whether you need a moment of relaxation at work, in class, before bed, or during spa night, St. Ives mood-enhancing face mist will give you that zen moment you crave. How to use? Close your eyes and mist 10-12 inches away from skin, before or after make-up for hydrated, glowing skin (think face setting spray!). Spray throughout the day while on the go. This hydrating face mist is the perfect pick me up for your skin and your mood (like a hydrating face toner!). Plus, it’s paraben-free & dermatologist tested!