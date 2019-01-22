Lavender Quench Deep Conditioner
$15.99
Invigorate your scalp with Quench Deep Conditioner. Our stimulating hair & scalp deep treatment blends droplets of enlivening Argan mint oil with nourishing aloe leaf juices in a moisture-drenched brew of real lavender oil. Ingredients: Water (Aqua, Eau), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Beeswax, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Cetyl Esters, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ppg-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Stearalkonium Chloride, Fragrance (Parfum), Polyquaternium-6, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Mentha Arvensis, Wheat Protein, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Argania Spinosa (Argan) Nut Oil, Gossypium Herbaceum (Cotton) Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Anthemis Nobilis (Chamomile) Flower, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Acorus Calamus Root Oil, Commiflora Myrrha Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Cinnamon Zeylanicum Leaf Oil, Sodium Pca, Sodium Lactate, Arginine. How to use: Apply an ample amount to dry or wet hair. Leave on for 10 minutes then cool rinse while detangling with a wide tooth comb. For extra conditioning, don on a plastic cap and apply heat for a minimum of 20 minutes. Allow Quench to melt away under a cool water rinse.