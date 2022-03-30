Holistic London Co

Lavender + Patchouli Home Spray

£20.00

Holistic London Co

100% Natural Home Spray. Clean formula infused with pure essential oils. Settle in for some serious relaxation with this soothing home spray. Made with Lavender and Patchouli essential oils to help transform stress into bliss so you can truly unwind. How to use: Generously mist throughout the air or onto linens to enjoy the wellbeing benefits of the oils. Always test first when spraying onto fabrics. Ingredients: Water, Witch Hazel/Hamamelis Virginiana, Sodium Benzoate, Potasium Sorbate, Essential Oils, contain: citral, geraniol, limonene, linalool Vegan & Cruelty-free.