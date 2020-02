BH Cosmetics

Lavender Luxe

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At BH Cosmetics

Create exquisite full-face looks while adding a touch of glam to your vanity with our Lavender Luxe – 11 Piece Brush Set, a collection of essential face and eye brushes that blend, contour, line and define like a dream. Each brush features plush synthetic bristles, a lavender ferrule and a delicate tapered handle adorned in a swirl of pastels.