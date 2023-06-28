Strawberry Leopard

Lavender Fog Semi Permanent Conditioning Hair Color

$19.49 $18.49

Buy Now Review It

What is it? Strawberry Leopard is a new conditioner-based, semi-permanent hair color line lasting up to 8 weeks. Get bold, vibrant hair color that helps repair and rejuvenate the condition of hair. This gentle, DIY-friendly formula is infused with Vitamin B5, Mango Oil and Shea Butter for nourishing hydration. Each bottle is power-packed with our exclusive NouriPlex bonding technology — along with rich Rice Proteins and Amino Acids — to strengthen, nourish and rejuvenate damaged hair. Vegan, Cruelty-Free and Gluten-Free. Try the new Strawberry Leopard color to deliver long-lasting, vibrant results. You are as rare as the Strawberry Leopard. Custom mix the shades to be whatever gorgeous color you dare and stay wild! What makes it special? Bonding Technology helps to repair and rejuvenate the condition of hair Infused with Vitamin B5, Shea Butter & Mango Oil No Ammonia, Ethyl Alcohol, or PPD Vegan, Gluten & Cruelty Free Results lasts up to 8 weeks Yummy fruity fragrance No developer needed 5033102890830