This is a 100% pure sensual massage oil that is sure to excite lovers and improve sexual intimacy. Balanced viscosity and the erotic and refreshing aroma of lavender oil make this product ideal for professional massage therapy or private sensual massage. It will gently smooth away rough skin and tension. Used as a powerful aphrodisiac and stress reducing agent for centuries, Lavender Essential Oil has a plethora of benefits for the mind and body. In addition to being used as a perfume and anxiety reducer, it has been known to relieve pain, disinfect the scalp and skin. Lavender also helps enhance blood circulation and improve respiratory problems. Vitamins A and E help boost nutrients in the skin and provide antioxidant and anti-aging benefits. This oil is the perfect addition to your anti aging skin care routine and is sure to increase feelings of wellbeing and relaxation inside and out. Sweet almond oil is the ideal base for essential oil therapy and will provide the user with multiple health and beauty benefits. Loaded with fatty acids that plump and moisturize the skin, it is also the ideal texture and thickness for massage therapy. The fact that you can lick it adds a degree of playfulness and excitement to its use as a sensual massage oil. Smooth skin, a relaxed mood, and enticing smell will make your partner want to kiss you all over! Physical touch and intimacy is known to be the best form of mood therapy. The physical, emotional, and mental health benefits of this product make it the only aphrodisiac you will ever need on your shelf. Sensual lavender kiss me oil is the perfect natural aphrodisiac! Perfect Texture For Massage Therapy As Well As Sensual Massage. Soothing Smell. Benefits Include Promotion Of Mental Health And Anxiety Reduction. Has Anti Aging, Anti Bacterial And Aphrodisiac Effects.