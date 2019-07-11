Mary Taylor Naturals

Lavender Essential Oil

C$19.95

Buy Now Review It

Scent:Lavender Essential Oil. Lavender Oil 4 oz , Premium Therapeutic Grade, 100% Pure. If you use only one pure essential oil, lavender it is. - - Known for its versatility, it most commonly used for relaxation principles. Mary Tylor Naturals lavender oil is USDA certified organic, 100% natural, and has a fresh fragrant scent. Use it topically on your skin to ease tension and promote a restful sleep. It is also great to use with aromatherapy, massages, and for headaches. You can also use our organic lavender oil on insect bites, burns and cuts, eczema and dermatitis, for nausea or motion sickness, nosebleeds, and dry or chapped skin. Our premium therapeutic grade lavender oil is free from pesticides and other chemicals, and comes in 4 oz. amber glass bottle with a convenient glass dropper. Dilute with a carrier oil when used for other purposes than aromatherapy. For external use only. Keep out of reach of children and pets. Avoid contact with your eyes. If this occurs, please rinse well with water. If redness or irritation occurs, discontinue use. Consult with your healthcare professional before using if you are pregnant.