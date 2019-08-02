& keep

Lavender & Cedarwood Conditioner Bar

£7.95

Lavender and cedarwood essential oils are multi-beneficial for the scalp and together, they combine to create a host of benefits. They improve circulation, stimulate the follicles to encourage faster and stronger hair growth, help reduce hair loss, and bring softness and lots of shine. The unique combination of lavender and cedarwood is excellent at helping with with dandruff, flaky dry scalps and manageability. When conditioning your hair, rub into the scalp and leave for a few minutes to reap the therapeutic benefits. Just as an aside, it smells absolutely gorgeous! Freshly handmade in the UK and packaged in a recyclable, biodegradable paper envelope. This fantastic conditioning bar will have you banishing the bathroom bottles in no time (team it with one of our shampoo bars). Ingredients: Aqua, BTMS-50, BTMS, Cetyl Alcohol, Shea Butter Essential oils: Lavender, Cedarwood How to use a Conditioner Bar