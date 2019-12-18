Joon X Moon
Lavender Body Scrubs
$10.99
At Target
JOON x MOON is a small-batch apothecary based in Indianapolis, IN. All their products are carefully crafted by hand to produce a unique collection of aromatic exfoliating sugar cubes that will leave your skin feeling ultra-soft and moisturized. With a tagline of "dessert for your skin" and signature products that look and smell good enough to eat (but please don't!), JOON x MOON gives a new meaning to pampering yourself. The brand's claim to fame is their body sugar scrub-which comes in colorful, cube form-for an indulgent in-shower experience. Try them out in your favorite scent for smoother, healthier, more radiant skin.