Joon X Moon

Lavender Body Scrubs

$10.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

JOON x MOON is a small-batch apothecary based in Indianapolis, IN. All their products are carefully crafted by hand to produce a unique collection of aromatic exfoliating sugar cubes that will leave your skin feeling ultra-soft and moisturized. With a tagline of "dessert for your skin" and signature products that look and smell good enough to eat (but please don't!), JOON x MOON gives a new meaning to pampering yourself. The brand's claim to fame is their body sugar scrub-which comes in colorful, cube form-for an indulgent in-shower experience. Try them out in your favorite scent for smoother, healthier, more radiant skin.