Luseta

Lavender Body Lotion

$27.99 $22.39

REVIVING DEHYDRATED SKIN - Luseta lavender body lotion is infused with lavender, which will help alleviate itchiness on the skin caused by lack of water, seal in moisture to your skin so that calming and reviving your skin. FIRMING BODY LOTION - Luseta firming body lotion is infused with collagen, which will keep your skin firm and tight, giving it the elasticity that prevents wrinkles from forming so that your skin will look younger. RELIEVE STRESS - the smell of lavender is very fresh, not strong, which can relax yourself and relieve stress. Gluten & paraben free - Absolutely no parabens or formaldehyde donors! Free of harmful chemicals for healthy skincare. Our body lotion is NOT tested on animals. WARRANTY - 30-Day free return and lifetime customer service support. If you are not satisfied with our women body lotion, feel free to contact with us, we will be always online. Do you want to have a firming and soothing skin? Luseta lavender body lotion will help you solve the problem. At Luseta Beauty, our philosophy is simple: to make luxurious, silky, and healthy hair affordable to everyone. Founded by industry professionals, Luseta has been pursuing the goal to fulfill the needs of all hair types through creative thinking and understanding. Our expertise and insight has led us to create high performance hair and body care products infused with the best natural ingredients on the market. KEY INGREDIENTS LAVENDER OIL:Helps alleviate itchiness on the skin. It can be added to various hair/skin products to produce a calming effect on the senses. COLLAGEN:Helps keep your skin firm and tight, giving it the elasticity that prevents wrinkles from forming. Keeps your skin looking young. ROSE EXTRACT: is a species of rose native to eastern Asia that has excellent emollient properties for moisturizing dry skin as well as anti-inflammatory properties that help treat redness and inflammation. Safety Warning: For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep out of the reach of children. Notice: Items may slightly differ from photo in terms of color due to the lighting or your monitor's display.