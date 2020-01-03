Jergens

Need a minute? Pause. Take a deep breath. Unwind. Let Jergens Lavender Body Butter, infused with lavender essential oil, create a relaxing moment of bliss just for you. Soft skin and a sense of balance restored. Relax - you deserve it. Jergens Triple Butter formulas deeply nourish your skin by harnessing an ultra-hydrating blend of Shea, Coconut, and Mango butters. Alluring essential oils offer a relaxing moment of bliss just for you.ABOUT JERGENSOur Jergens Family believes in letting your beautiful shine. As we have learned from our mothers, passed down from generation to generation, beauty is so much more than skin deep. Whether you are looking to illuminate, hydrate, revitalize, nourish, restore or heal, every one of our products are thoughtfully designed to bring out your skin's beauty in a way that reflects your true self. Because we know when the real you shines through, you make the world a more beautiful place…every single day.