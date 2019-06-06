Love Home & Planet

Lavender & Argan Oil Concentrated Laundry Detergent - 8 Fl Oz

A little goes a long way with our concentrated laundry detergent - available in a compact trial size! It is made with plant-based cleansers and is so smart it detects the type of stain it encounters to cleanse effectively yet gently and helps clothes retain their vibrancy and color, plus it's vegan and cruelty free. Concentrated detergents are a bit more eco-friendly, because they require less water to make and smaller packaging for transportation, so you can do a small act of love for your fabrics and the planet. Plus, our concentrated laundry liquid detergent is effective even in cold water, so we can save a little energy together. Infused in this laundry detergent are notes of ethically sourced heirloom Lavender, which are blended with hand-crushed Moroccan Argan Oil, to leave your clothes with a serene kiss of nature that lasts. Septic safe.HOW TO USE: Don't forget to follow the care label instructions on clothing. See back of package for specific instructions. Contains 10 loads as measured for medium loads.To pre-treat, rub a little detergent onto stain, rub gently and soak.For HE washers, pour the detergent into the tray. For standard washers: start machine, add detergent, then clothes.