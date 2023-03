Sam Edelman

Lavendar Strappy Heel

$160.00 $98.95

Buy Now Review It

At Sam Edelman

PRODUCT DETAILS Style #EC0237305 The Lavendar heels are decadent and textural, bringing soft curves and elegance to your night out. Or just to your morning coffee, if you're that kind of girl. Lavendar Strappy Heel Closure: Buckle Toe: Open Heel Height: 3.9 inches Upper material: Fabric