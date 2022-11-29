Lava

Lava The Original 14.5-inch Silver Base Lamp With Yellow Wax In Blue Liquid

Lava. Illuminate your Mood. Add just the right lighting touch to any room with these mesmerizing motion lamps Embellish any living space with this timeless icon of retro style and grace, sit back, bask and relax in the soft light of this constantly moving and evolving lamp Hypnotize yourself and go with the flow as the glitter magically spins arounf the globe. Instant on with the flip of the switch The perfect addition for the home, bedroom, office, dorm or man cave; lamps range in size from 11” to a dramatic 27” tall Plugs into a standard household electrical outlet, comes with an on/off switch and is UL Tested and Certified. Requires a 25-watt light bulb (included) Aluminum base Product Description Invented in England in 1963, Lava Lamps exploded in popularity in the US in the mid 1970s and then again in the early 1990s. Today, they are still as mesmerizing as ever. Both timeless and illuminating, this Lava Lite 14.5 In. Classic Motion Lava Lamp (Yellow/Blue/Silver) will not only bring back memories, they'll help create brand new ones too. Nothing beats a classic. From the Manufacturer This is the original Lava Lamp! Lava. Its ever-changing patterns are hypnotizing, yet invigorating. It is an art form. Classic and at the same time progressive. It is pre-historic and post-modern. Lava is the core of Lava Lite. Our Lava Lamps range from small to gigantic and from subtle to overwhelming. Each Lava Lamp is filled with our hypnotizing mesmerizing lava blobatude (goo for those less technical). Simply stated, if you need lava we’ve got a lamp for every nook and cranny in your pad. You must wait 8 hours after initial plug in of your Lava Lamp for it work properly. They're perfect for relaxing, decorating, or light up a party. Troubleshooting steps : During initial warm-up of your Lava Lamp, the coil in the globe may tend to stand on end or float to the top of the globe. If this happens, keep your Lava Lamp operating for four-hours or more to allow the secret solution to become completely melted. The coil should then automatically drop to its correct position at the bottom of the globe. If the coil does not drop down, then twirl the globe GENTLY in the base and the coil will drop. Do not shake and handle with care! Note:The item works by having an 25 Watt incandescent light bulb warm wax held in a liquid. Operation is simply the turning on of a switch to light the bulb