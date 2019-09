Fry Powers

Lava Rocks Collar Necklace

$225.00

At Fry Powers

Lava Rocks pairs groovy rainbow colors with lava rocks and shimmering moonstone for a groovy tropical summer vibe. Moonstone is known for its calming powers and zapping stressed out energy. Wear it solo or layered with your favorite pieces. We love it paired with the Lava Rocks Bracelet. 92.5 solid sterling silver 14mm lava rocks 4mm moonstones Glass rainbow beads Each necklace is one of a kind and unique Necklace length is 16.5 inches Handmade in New York City