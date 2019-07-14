Chi

Lava Infused Ceramic 1" Straightening Hairstyling Iron

$99.99 $69.99

Buy Now Review It

Sourced from some of the most effective heat conducting materials found on earth- volcanic lava combined with the power of CHI ceramic creates smooth, sleek results without the damaging effects of high-heat styling. this innovative combination of elements offers an incredibly smooth styling surface for effortless glide-ability on unruly and coarse hair textures. Heat damage is reduced by the ability to use lower temperature settings than traditional heat styling. With increased durability and lightweight design creating salon quality styles is easier than ever before. Brand Story Farouk Systems, Inc. is a Houston-based company of hairdressers for hairdressers, known for manufacturing high-quality professional hair care products under the industry-leading brands CHI®, Bio Silk®, and Sun Glitz®.