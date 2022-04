Girlfriend Collective

Lava Float Ultralight Legging

$78.00 $54.60

Buy Now Review It

At Girlfriend Collective

In case you need something lighter weight for hot days, hot workouts or just looking hot lounging around — the FLOAT Ultralight Legging. They're stretchy and comfy enough for max-relaxing but sturdy enough for working out. Toss them on to lounge around and boom, you’re already dressed for that run you may or may not go on.