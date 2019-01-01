Lauson

Lauson Cl508 Turntable 3-speed Stereo Recorder

LAUSON CL508 - Converts vinyl to MP3 through your PC or laptop. - Convert your vinyl to MP3 format through its USB port with the supplied cable and software included Audacity, with which you can edit your MP3 recordings. - Included software (Audacity). - Compatible with PC and MAC, easy to install and use, many editing options can and process the recordings. - 33, 45, 78 rpm. - Compatible with large and small disks. - Record Player with Auto Stop On / Off. - Including High-Quality Needle provides excellent sound reproduction. - Compatible with needle Lauson model AG101. - 2 x 1W RMS produce clear, crisp sound. - You can connect your stereo amplifier hifi system via the RCA Line Out output. - Cable not included. - Integrated volume control. - 3.5mm headphone output. - Auxiliary input to connect your iPod, MP3 or other players. - Indicator Power On / Off red light. - Plastic cover for the needle. - Cover shock and dust resistant. Content · Manual. · USB Cable. · Lauson CL508 mat. · Audacity installation CD.