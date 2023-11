Sam Edelman

Laurs Platform Lug Sole Loafer

$150.00 $89.90

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

This sculptured tote bag featuring waves, folds, and curves can be used in two ways. Basket-style, with its sides open and straps on the outside, or As a flower-like closed bag, with its sides tucked in and its straps crossed on the inside.