Sam Edelman

Laurs Lug Sole Loafer

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sam Edelman

With elevated chunky soles and vintage vibes, Laurs is the most sophisticated loafer of the season. Pair with pantsuit or a pencil skirt for maximum class. Closure: Slip-on Toe: Round toe Heel Height: 1.5 inches Material: Leather Insole: Synthetic