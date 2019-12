Le Labo

Laurier 62 Vintage Tin Candle

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

This candle by Le Labo comes inside a unique vintage tin can container that has been distressed with a special aging process. Inside you'll find 100 percent soy wax hand-poured in Mississippi and a pure, cotton wick for a clean, fragrant burn. The candle is also highly concentrated in oils, dispersing fragrance throughout your home.