Kitri

Laurie Pink Oversized Blazer

£165.00 £115.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kitri

We believe a good suit is unparalleled in its impact, which is why we’ve designed our Laurie Pink Oversized Blazer to create the perfect power suit! Cut for a longer, oversized silhouette, it comes fully lined and features front pockets and faux pearl pink buttons. Pair it with our Lynn Tailored Trousers and Tutta Frutta Blue Stripe T-shirt for the perfect spring outfit. Details Pink 55% Polyester, 45% Wool. Lining: 100% Polyester Dry clean only UK size 8 measures 70cm /27.6in Bust 96cm /37.8in, waist 94cm /37in Model is 5'9" and wears a UK size 8