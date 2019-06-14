Patch

Laurens French Lavender

If your aesthetic leans more towards Provencal countryside than English garden, Laurens is the guy for you. Like his English cousin, Val, he's got fragrant purple blooms, but Laurens' flowers grow upwards from the top of his stalks, in little bursts resembling rabbit's ears. His blood runs warmer than Val's too, and he can't get enough sun. He'll be at his most beautiful and flowery during summer months. It's not just his looks that are magical either; Laurens' powers range from being a natural antiseptic to anti-inflammatory, and he works great in aromatherapy to help you relax. He can also curb nausea and headaches and works as an insect repellant - basically, there's not much he can't do. Laurens is amongst the most fragrant varieties of lavender, so cut off his blooms and use them to make your own essential oils, or make sachets of dried buds to keep under your pillow. We think you'll sleep a little easier knowing Laurens is around.