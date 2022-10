Chloé

Lauren Scalloped Suede Ballet Flats

$740.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Chloé's 'Lauren' ballet flats are comfortable and versatile. Crafted from supple black suede, this elegant pair has scalloped trims and a classic round toe. Wear them at the office or at the weekend. Wear it with: Lee Matthews Tunic, Chloé Jeans, Bottega Veneta Belt, Bottega Veneta Necklace, Jennifer Fisher Bracelet.