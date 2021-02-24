Zinus

Lauren Loveseat

$450.00

Polyester Fabric With Foam and Fiber Cushions DURABLE DESIGN - A naturally-strong frame is wrapped in supportive foam cushioning and a durable, polyester fabric; seats a maximum weight capacity of 500 lbs; seat cushions are secured to the frame and are not detachable TOOL-FREE ASSEMBLY - All parts and instructions are smartly packed into one compact box for simple assembly that takes less than 20 minutes EASY CARE - Affixed cushions are easily cleaned with a clean, damp cloth and mild detergent Worry-free 1 year limited warranty included A POP OF COLOR FOR YOUR SMALL SPACE - Don’t sacrifice style in your smaller rooms or modestly-sized apartment; this 53-inch sofa is made to be seen, with its pear green color and sophisticated wood tapered legs Included components: Back Cushion, Seating Cushion, Legs Adding a dash of mid-century drama to your small space is as easy as picking up this delightful Lauren Loveseat. Designed ingeniously to be shipped in one box and assembled without tools in no time, this supportive two-seater takes apartment-sized comfort to a whole new level. The Lauren is made with durable foam cushions wrapped in a charming pear green fabric that promises to add a pop of color to a cozy loft, small office or living room. Like all of our sofas and loveseats, it’s covered by a one-year worry-free warranty. So once this gem arrives at your doorstep, all you’ll need to complete the ambiance are your favorite throw pillows and a good book.