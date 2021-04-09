Stone & Beam

Lauren Down-filled Oversized Accent Armchair

$718.12

Buy Now Review It

Get comfort you can literally sink into with this contemporary overstuffed accent chair. A clean and simple silhouette with track arms in a durable performance fabric, it's the perfect addition for your living room. Dimensions: 46.1"W x 44.9"D x 37.4"H; seat height 18", seat depth 25" Solid hardwood frame with moisture-repellent, stain-resistant fabric made of 98% polyester, 2% nylon; down-filled cushions Removable and reversible seat cushion. No assembly required Avoid moisture. Wipe with a soft, dry cloth. Free returns for 30 days. 3-year warranty. An Amazon Brand - Get comfort you can literally sink into with this classically styled, overstuffed accent chair. A clean and simple silhouette with track arms in a durable performance fabric, it's the perfect addition for your living room.