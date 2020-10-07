Lauren B. Beauty

Nail Polish

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

These advanced, quick-drying nail enamels deliver a chip-resistant, long-lasting, mirror-like finish. The brush is packed with twice the standard amount of bristles, all pre-lacquered so your polish glides on smoothly and streak-free. The bottle has a special over-cap, so you can use a square or cylindrical handle for more control. Lauren B. Nail Polish is 5 FREE - Contains no Formaldehyde, DBP, Toluene, Formaldehyde resin or Camphor. The polish is not tested on animals, is eco- and vegan-friendly and free of harsh chemicals. Proudly made in the USA. Product Description Our advanced, quick-drying nail enamels deliver a chip-resistant, long-lasting, mirror-like finish. The brush is packed with twice the standard amount of bristles, all pre-lacquered so your polish glides on smoothly and streak-free. The bottle has a special over-cap, so you can use a square or cylindrical handle for more control. Bonus: Each formula is non-toxic, eco- and vegan-friendly (with no formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, DBP, toluene, camphor or xylene), TPHP free, and proudly made in the USA. Brand Story Our advanced, quick-drying nail enamels deliver a chip-resistant, long-lasting, mirror-like finish. The brush is packed with twice the standard amount of bristles, all pre-lacquered so your polish glides on smoothly.