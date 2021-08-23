BOUMBI

Laurel Wood Reversible Cutting Board

[Natural Material] Solid reversible camphor wood cutting boards are made by Japanese Camphor laurel cut from the natural forest [Technology] Each board is dried in a vacuum chamber at a low temperature with a high-frequency heating to prevent the wood from the potential splitting and losing inherent properties such as strength or aroma [Single Complete Piece & Finish] Boumbi Camphor wood cutting board is made by a single complete piece of wood (not joined or laminated) and finished with a food grade mineral oil which is certificated as NSF 5H to prevent oil from being rancid [Design] Easy-to-Grip rounded edges. soft grain of camphor wood makes it a cutting that won’t dull your knives, and the beautiful tree age-ring will bring cleanness and comfort to your kitchen [Organic Aroma] The strong aromatic camphor ingredient inherently contained in camphor laurel prevents the tree from decaying easily and makes camphor wooden utensils durable for a wet environment